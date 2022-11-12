OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

OFS Capital Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.75. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OFS Capital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 57,596 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.