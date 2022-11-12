OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.
OFS Capital Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OFS opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.75. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
OFS Capital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
OFS Capital Company Profile
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OFS Capital (OFS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.