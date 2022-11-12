Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 3.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPAD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Offerpad Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OPAD opened at 0.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 2.47. Offerpad Solutions has a one year low of 0.67 and a one year high of 8.73. The company has a market cap of $236.37 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

About Offerpad Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 384.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 962,783 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 4,209.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 849,869 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 407.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 501,046 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 87.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 268,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 125,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.