Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 3.85.
A number of research firms have issued reports on OPAD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Offerpad Solutions Price Performance
Shares of OPAD opened at 0.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 2.47. Offerpad Solutions has a one year low of 0.67 and a one year high of 8.73. The company has a market cap of $236.37 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.85.
About Offerpad Solutions
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.
