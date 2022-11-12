NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,586 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 57,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.2% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $163.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.74 and its 200-day moving average is $157.78. The company has a market cap of $406.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

