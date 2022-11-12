Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the October 15th total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 64,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,425. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.
