Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the October 15th total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 64,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,425. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NID. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 195,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 109,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.