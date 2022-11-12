Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.
Novavax Stock Up 13.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,648,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,556. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 65.8% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth $47,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novavax (NVAX)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.