Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,648,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,556. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.90.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.50 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The company’s revenue was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novavax will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 65.8% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth $47,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

