Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.77 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.02-$3.06 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOVT shares. TheStreet raised Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Novanta Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.30. 368,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,380. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 1.26. Novanta has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,809,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,578 shares of company stock worth $1,646,010. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Novanta by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Novanta by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 15.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Stories

