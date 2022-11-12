Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.77 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.02-$3.06 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOVT shares. TheStreet raised Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Novanta Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.30. 368,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,380. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 1.26. Novanta has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,809,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,578 shares of company stock worth $1,646,010. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Novanta by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Novanta by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 15.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.
About Novanta
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
