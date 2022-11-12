Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.00 million-$152.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.00 million.
Nova Stock Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ NVMI traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $89.89. 161,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,252. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.18. Nova has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $149.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average of $94.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NVMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.75.
Nova Company Profile
Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.
