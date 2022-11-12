Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.00 million-$152.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.00 million.

Nova Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ NVMI traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $89.89. 161,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,252. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.18. Nova has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $149.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average of $94.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Nova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.75.

Institutional Trading of Nova

Nova Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Nova by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nova by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Nova by 109.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Nova by 1.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Nova by 10.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.