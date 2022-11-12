Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the October 15th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.

Nickel 28 Capital Trading Up 8.5 %

OTCMKTS CONXF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. Nickel 28 Capital has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.43.

Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

