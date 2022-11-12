Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the October 15th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.
Nickel 28 Capital Trading Up 8.5 %
OTCMKTS CONXF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. Nickel 28 Capital has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.43.
Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nickel 28 Capital (CONXF)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Nickel 28 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel 28 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.