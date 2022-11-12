NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Short Interest Update

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the October 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 293,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

NerdWallet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,856. The company has a market cap of $955.41 million and a P/E ratio of -30.86. NerdWallet has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NRDS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NerdWallet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the first quarter worth $177,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at about $377,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the first quarter worth about $58,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 208.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

