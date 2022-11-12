NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $2.03 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $224.13 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00012086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00078762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00065394 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022663 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000264 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 821,629,925 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

