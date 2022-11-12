NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.96. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Human Coronavirus Program for COVID-19 seasonal coronavirus affliction; HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of various types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide, an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.