Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) Short Interest Update

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the October 15th total of 404,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nanofilm Technologies International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NNFTF remained flat at 2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nanofilm Technologies International has a 52 week low of 2.52 and a 52 week high of 2.52.

Nanofilm Technologies International Company Profile

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides nanotechnology solutions in Singapore, China, Japan, and Vietnam. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Materials, Industrial Equipment, and Nanofabrication. The Advanced Materials segment offers advanced materials through surface solution services based on its vacuum coating technologies and processes.

