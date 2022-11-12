Mount Lucas Management LP Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,052 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.70. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Mizuho lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.53.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

