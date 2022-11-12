Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.17-$10.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.93 billion-$8.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.87 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.45 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 3.9 %

MSI traded down $10.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.40 and its 200-day moving average is $228.13.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total transaction of $104,906.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,676.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,475 shares of company stock valued at $40,112,784. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 881.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

