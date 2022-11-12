Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 25,476 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,688 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,476 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.21. The stock had a trading volume of 534,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,685,485. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.64. The company has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

