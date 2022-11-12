Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 13,901 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,749 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 13,901 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 57,743 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $74.35. The company had a trading volume of 218,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $62.83.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.14%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

