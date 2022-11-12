Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111,556 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,892,000 after purchasing an additional 116,075 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $44.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PHM. Raymond James downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.05.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.