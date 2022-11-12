Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the October 15th total of 199,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Molten Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GRWXF remained flat at $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. Molten Ventures has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59.

Get Molten Ventures alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Molten Ventures from GBX 1,050 ($12.09) to GBX 900 ($10.36) in a report on Monday, September 26th.

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.