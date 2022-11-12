Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on December 15th

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Molson Coors Beverage has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Molson Coors Beverage has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,604. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average is $53.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 8.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

