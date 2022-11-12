Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

TAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

NYSE TAP traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $51.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 29,079 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 483,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

