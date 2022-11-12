Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $70,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.78.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $265.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $369.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

