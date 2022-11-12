Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 9,167 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.39% of Zebra Technologies worth $59,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 387,318 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,907,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 319,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,917,000 after purchasing an additional 119,938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,657,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 118,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 76,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $263.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

