Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,775 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Southern worth $59,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Southern by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Southern by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Southern Price Performance

Southern Announces Dividend

NYSE SO opened at $65.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.48. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

