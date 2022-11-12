Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,608,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,888 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Citigroup worth $73,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 812.3% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 8,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

