Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $81,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,559,000 after buying an additional 494,294 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 42,910.0% during the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

AMD stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

