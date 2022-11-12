Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 31,714 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 31,714 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $67,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 49.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $237.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

