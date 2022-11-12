Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 31,333 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 890,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,333 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Medtronic worth $79,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

NYSE MDT opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.22. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.19 and a fifty-two week high of $120.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.