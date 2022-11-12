Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 1,809 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $76,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 144.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,407.13.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,408.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,560.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,275.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2,165.79.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $35.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.