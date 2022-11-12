MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.62-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $765.00 million-$780.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.72 million.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.60. 129,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.04. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $117.01.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.83.

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $200,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $475,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,307.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $200,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,655 shares of company stock valued at $723,794. 36.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

