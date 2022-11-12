Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.55-$11.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $38.95-$39.05 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD stock traded up $15.23 on Friday, reaching $1,464.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,479. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,211.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,232.97. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,357.20.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $583,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,561 shares of company stock worth $5,976,317 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.