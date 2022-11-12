Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 30.30 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.35). Approximately 153,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 421,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.25 ($0.34).

Mercia Asset Management Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £132.03 million and a PE ratio of 500.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.19.

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

