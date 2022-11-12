Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in October

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Meiji Stock Performance

Shares of Meiji stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $11.68. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. Meiji has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $16.00.

Meiji Company Profile

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, ready meals, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant formula, liquid diet, beauty supplements, OTC medicines, feed stuffs, corn sweeteners, and sugar, as well as transportation and distribution services.

