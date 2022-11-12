Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in October

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Meiji Stock Performance
Shares of Meiji stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $11.68. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. Meiji has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $16.00.
Meiji Company Profile
