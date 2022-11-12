Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Masco were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 1.8 %

Masco Dividend Announcement

MAS stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

