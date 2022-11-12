Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 120 ($1.38) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

LON MRK opened at GBX 72.26 ($0.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £75.84 million and a P/E ratio of 2,408.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04. Marks Electrical Group has a 12 month low of GBX 55 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 128 ($1.47). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.31.

In other Marks Electrical Group news, insider Marnie Jane Millard purchased 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £20,150 ($23,200.92).

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

