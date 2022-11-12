Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Mapfre Price Performance

Shares of MPFRY stock remained flat at $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. Mapfre has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $4.77.

Get Mapfre alerts:

Mapfre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.