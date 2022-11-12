Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Mapfre Price Performance
Shares of MPFRY stock remained flat at $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. Mapfre has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $4.77.
Mapfre Company Profile
