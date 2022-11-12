Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2022

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRYGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Mapfre Price Performance

Shares of MPFRY stock remained flat at $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. Mapfre has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $4.77.

Mapfre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.