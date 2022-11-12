Mangham Associates LLC Takes $387,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Mangham Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Mangham Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VOOV traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.79. 102,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,165. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.15. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.18 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.