Mangham Associates LLC Invests $119,000 in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Mangham Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BG Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,282,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.46. 486,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,310. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.