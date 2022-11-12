Magic Internet Money (MIM) Price Down 0.5% This Week

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $1.92 billion and approximately $423,086.57 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.00 or 0.00582642 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,104.59 or 0.30348854 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

