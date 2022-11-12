Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.93-$1.99 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.77.

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.72. 3,291,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,408. Macerich has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -174.36%.

In other news, insider Ann C. Menard acquired 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,494 shares in the company, valued at $129,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ann C. Menard acquired 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,494 shares in the company, valued at $129,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $99,567.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 173,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,600.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 61.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 60,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 23,063 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 107.1% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 31,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 16,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 89.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

