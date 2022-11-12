LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.
NYSE:LXP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.55. 2,534,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,053. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
