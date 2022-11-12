LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

NYSE:LXP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.55. 2,534,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,053. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.