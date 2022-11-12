Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $2,840.46 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lumi Credits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $99.77 or 0.00591028 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.74 or 0.30785681 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lumi Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lumi Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.