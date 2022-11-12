Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $530.60 million. Lumentum also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.20-$1.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a market perform rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.08.

LITE traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,794. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.57. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $55.18 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Lumentum by 31.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,392 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1,139.2% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,792 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $363,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 13.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 21.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

