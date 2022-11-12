L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, a growth of 350.7% from the October 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

L’Oréal Trading Up 5.1 %

LRLCY stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.32. The company had a trading volume of 257,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,678. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $97.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.02.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €400.00 ($400.00) to €380.00 ($380.00) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €385.00 ($385.00) to €365.00 ($365.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €347.00 ($347.00) to €314.00 ($314.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $372.89.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.