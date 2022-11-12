LogiTron One Day Volume Hits $392.80 (LTR)

LogiTron (LTR) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One LogiTron token can now be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. LogiTron has a market capitalization of $601.92 million and approximately $392.80 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LogiTron has traded up 159.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LogiTron Token Profile

LogiTron launched on March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LogiTron is logitron.io.

Buying and Selling LogiTron

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

