Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,312 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $133,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $62.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.61. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $87.57. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.0023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 66 to CHF 60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

