Litecoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.19 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.34 billion and $1.19 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $60.67 or 0.00359751 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023492 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001060 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001154 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00019021 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,591,531 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

