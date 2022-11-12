Litecoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.19 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.34 billion and $1.19 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $60.67 or 0.00359751 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000493 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023492 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001060 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004106 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001154 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00019021 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,591,531 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.