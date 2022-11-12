Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00006178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $183.91 million and approximately $249,343.95 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 177,044,169 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

