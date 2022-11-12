LINK (LN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $174.03 Million

LINK (LN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One LINK coin can currently be bought for about $29.13 or 0.00173183 BTC on popular exchanges. LINK has a market capitalization of $174.03 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LINK has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LINK Profile

LINK launched on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me.

LINK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

