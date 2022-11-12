Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 818,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,154 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.16% of Linde worth $234,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $8,551,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 35,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.1% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.0% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $330.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.70. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($370.00) to €355.00 ($355.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.11.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.