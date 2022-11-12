LEMONCHAIN Trading Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 11th. LEMONCHAIN has a total market cap of $5.08 billion and approximately $1.17 million worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00007360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

